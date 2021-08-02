Police arrest 18 lawbreakers

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdown against lawbreakers, rounded up 18 including four for immoral activities from different areas.

Police also recovered six 30 bore pistols, 440 grams charras, 14 bottles of liquor and 11 litres liquor from their possession, said a police spokesman on Sunday.

He informed that Pirwadhai Police held four including a woman for immoral activities.

Police arrested Rehmat Khan, Munir Shah, Arshad Khan and Sadia for immoral activities, he added.

Airport, Bani, Saddar Baroni, and Chontra police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up Fawad Ahmed, Shahzaib, Saddam Hussain, Shahid, Tabassam

Iftikhar, and Sami ur Rehman Akbar for possessing six 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Meanwhile, Westridge, Wah Cantonment, Ganjmandi, Race Course and Murree police netted eight accused namely Ahsanullah, Muhammad Tariq, Rasheed, Wajahat Afzal, Muhammad Javed, Fayyaz Ahmed, Naveed, and Ahmed Sher on recovery of 440 grams charras, 14 bottles of liquor and 11 litres liquor.

Cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.