Door-to-door corona vaccination drive in Gujrat from Aug 2

LALAMUSA: A door-to-door corona vaccination drive will begin in Gujrat district from August 2.

This was said by Deputy Commissioner Mehtab Waseem Azhar while addressing a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee. He said that the target had been set to vaccinate 42pc citizens over the age of 18 in the district as of August 12. He said that mobile teams along with fixed teams had been formed at the union council level to vaccinate 22,000 people daily. He said that 47 mobile teams would vaccinate citizens in Gujrat tehsil, 39 mobile teams in Kharian tehsil and two mobile teams in Sarai Alamgir tehsil. He said that the deputy district health officers would be responsible for the vaccination targets.

The DC said that those people, who had not yet been vaccinated, had been banned from entering the government offices. He said that the government officials had also been instructed not to provide any service to those people, who had not yet been vaccinated. CEO Health Dr Naeem Akhtar Janjua, CEO Education Chaudhry Aurangzeb, chief officers of Municipal Committees and district heads of various departments were also present on the occasion. Earlier, the deputy commissioner presided over a review meeting of the ongoing anti-dengue activities in the district. He directed all departments to perform their duties diligently to keep the citizens safe from dengue.

Land Record Centre visited: Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Amir Shahzad paid surprise visits to Corona Vaccination Centre, Land Record Centre and Rescue 1122 Office and reviewed the facilities being provided to the citizens and the preparations for rescue and relief activities in case of flood.