Sindh approves head money for 27 criminals

KARACHI: The Sindh home department, on the directives of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, has issued a notification of fixing reward money for 27notorious criminals. The notification, issued by home department, reads, â€œIn pursuance of the SOP and Policy issued vide notification dated May 17, 2021, and with the approval of competent authority, i.e. Chief Minister Sindh,the headmoney and reward money is hereby fixed and announced in order to incentivise the information andÂ efforts leading to the arrest or elimination of the below-mentioned hard core criminals. The criminals and dacoits with bounty include Wajid

Kandani Rs1 million, Washo alias Soreh Rs1.5 million, Bahar alias Baharo Rs1 million, Khan Muhammad alias Khanu Rs1 million, Hakim Ali Rs1 million, Ghulam Sarwar Rs500,000, Zulfiqar Ali Rs1 million,LadoTeghaniRs2million, Ali Muhammad Hassan alias Gandhi Sabzoi Rs1 million, and Belo Banglani Rs3 million. The notification further reads that information will be provided to the nearest police station,and the identity of the informer or informers will be kept confidential.