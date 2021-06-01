close
Tue Jun 01, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2021

Seven people killed in different incidents

OC
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2021

SUKKUR: As many as seven people were killed in different incidents in Naushahro Feroze and Jacobabad districts on Monday.Reports said that three children of Mudasir Pirzado, identified as 7-year-old Rehan, 5-year-old Aisha and Ghulam Dastaghir were killed under the debris of a collapsed wall at Kandyaro in Naushahro Feroze district. Meanwhile, in another incident, a speedy motorcycle rammed into a wall, in which the motorcyclist Tariq, his brother Shafi Muhammad Chandio and their mother were killed in the Humayun Sharif area in Jacobabad. Reports said some unidentified assailants shot dead a man Sarfaraz Pathan near the railway station in Gambat, Khairpur.

