Seven people killed in different incidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: As many as seven people were killed in different incidents in Naushahro Feroze and Jacobabad districts on Monday.Reports said that three children of Mudasir Pirzado, identified as 7-year-old Rehan, 5-year-old Aisha and Ghulam Dastaghir were killed under the debris of a collapsed wall at Kandyaro in Naushahro Feroze district. Meanwhile, in another incident, a speedy motorcycle rammed into a wall, in which the motorcyclist Tariq, his brother Shafi Muhammad Chandio and their mother were killed in the Humayun Sharif area in Jacobabad. Reports said some unidentified assailants shot dead a man Sarfaraz Pathan near the railway station in Gambat, Khairpur.