Jirga fines feuding Larkana clans Rs35.5m

SUKKUR: A local jirga held in Larkana fined feuding clans of Jalbani and Katohar tribes Rs35.5 million on Monday.Reports said the jirga was held to reconcile the ongoing feud between Jalbani and Katohar clans that caused the killing of 16 people. They said after finding six men responsible for killing the people of Katohar clan, the jirga had fined Jalbani clan Rs12 million. The jirga also fined Katohar clan Rs7.5 million after finding five of its members guilty of killing opponents. The jirga fined each murderer who will pay Rs1.5 million compensation for a man while Rs3 million for killing a woman or a child.The jirga fixed Rs100,000 compensation for every minor injured and Rs700,000 for any disability, while ordered each of the fighting clans to pay Rs3 million compensation to the parents of a victim of Syed community. The jirga imposed Rs2.5 million conditional fine should any clan dishonour the decision. It also asked to retrieve the registered FIRs against each others. The jirga in its decision proposed to pay fine in three installments. The Jirga was conducted by Sardar Ali Nawaz Khan Jalbani, Sardar Muhammad Akbar Khan Buledi, Tariq Anwar Sial, Mir Gul Katohar and others.