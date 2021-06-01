Covid-19 claims six more lives, 97 new cases in twin cities

Rawalpindi: Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 is continuing to claim significant number of lives from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district as in the last one week, as many as 31 patients have died of the illness from the region while 1100 new patients have been tested positive in the last seven days.

In the last 24 hours, the virus claimed six more lives from ICT and Rawalpindi taking death toll from the region to 1,724 while 97 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities that has taken total number of patients so far registered from the region to 105,447.

According to In-charge District COVID-19 Cell Rawalpindi Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Jawad Zahid, as many as 596 tests were conducted in the district in the last 24 hours of which 22 were tested positive for COVID-19 at a positivity rate of 3.69 per cent.

He added that in the last three days, another 37,127 persons have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district taking total number of vaccinated persons to 357,534 of which 332813 are citizens from general public and 24,721 are healthcare workers.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that three patients died of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking death toll to 964 while 18 new patients have been reported from the district. Confirmation of 18 patients positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken tally to 24,252 of which 22750 patients have recovered.

On Monday, the number of active cases from the district was recorded as 538 of which 67 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 471 were in home isolation.

The virus has claimed another three lives from the federal capital in the last 24 hours taking death toll to 760 while 79 new patients have been tested positive from ICT taking tally to 81,195. To date, a total of 74,964 patients belonging to ICT have recovered while the number of active cases from the federal capital has got to 5,471 on Monday after recovery of 173 patients in the last 24 hours.