PM wants telemetry system to monitor water flow to provinces: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to install telemetry system to monitor the flow and distribution of water in rivers so that the amount of water given to the provinces can be monitored and losses prevented.

The minister also said that Prime Minister wanted to take along all the provinces on the issue of water and was ready to provide facilities to all the provinces. He contended several dams should have been built but the previous governments did nothing.

Habib said that PM Imran Khan is deeply concerned about farmers uplift but the opposition should not give the impression that the country will be harmed. “The construction of dams will benefit all the provinces.”

Speaking here at a news conference amid allegations from the government of Sindh over its due water share, the minister said that the construction of 10 big dams in the next 10 years will store as much water and generate cheap hydropower as has been done in 70 years.

“With completion of these reservoirs, 13 million acre feet of water will be stored. Charsadda, Nowshera and other areas, which were inundated by heavy rains in the past, will also be safe once these reservoirs are completed. Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised to put these institutions on the right path,” he contended.

Farrukh Habib said that WAPDA is an institution which has taken 500 million Green Indus Eurobond in the global financial market, six times more investors and 201 companies took part in the process. He said Pakistan Dam Fund has been set up by the Supreme Court and the funds raised from it would be used for the construction of dams. “Pakistan's irrigation system dates back to the British era which is one of the best systems in the world. Things made in the British era were not properly maintained rather damaged,” he claimed.