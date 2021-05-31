PDM has lost support of people, says Khattak

NOWSHERA: Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said on Sunday that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had lost its momentum and support of the people.

Addressing a gathering here, he added that rifts had emerged in the ranks of the opposition parties after the Pakistan People’s Party and the Awami National Party quit the PDM. “There is no threat to the government,” he said, adding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had passed three budges and it would pass the next one. He said PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman wanted to save his own position as he had become irrelevant in the political arena.

On the occasion, former banker Sardar Khan announced joining the PTI along with his family members and supporters. The economy had started showing signs of improvement, he said, adding that the country had come out of the difficult phase.

Pervez Khattak said that the next budget would be people-friendly and tax-free. He added that the government would complete its five-year term and the PTI leaders would seek votes from the people on the basis of its performance.

The federal minister said that the government would not jack up the prices of gas and electricity in the next budget and would give relief to the have-nots.