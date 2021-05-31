close
Mon May 31, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2021

Punjab schools to reopen for Class 10th, 12th today

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2021

LAHORE: All public and private schools across Punjab have been allowed to reopen campuses for Classes 10th and 12th from Monday (today).

The School Education Department (SED) Punjab had notified reopening of all public and private schools in selected 16 districts from May 24. These districts included Bahawalnagar, Chakwal, Chiniot, Hafizabad, Jhang, Jhelum, Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin, Nankana Sahib, Narowal, Pakpattan, Rajanpur, Sahiwal, Sheikhupura, Sialkot and Vehari.

On May 25, it was announced that all public and private schools in Punjab in the remaining 20 districts would reopen from June 7, 2021. On Sunday, Punjab School Education Minister Murad Raas announced that only Classes 10th & 12th to be opened in all district starting from Monday (today).

