‘14 ACs, magistrates deputed to check hoarding’

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has deputed some 14 assistant commissioners and magistrates in various localities to check prices of various commodities, said an official of the ICT administration while talking to this agency.
He said the shopkeepers were strictly directed to display the price list at a prominent place of their shops.