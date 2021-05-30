close
Sun May 30, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2021

Three criminals arrested in Larkana

National

SUKKUR: The Larkana Police have arrested three alleged criminals and recovered weapons from their possession in the village Imam Bakhsh Jamali.

SSP Larkana Imran Qureshi said on a tip-off, the police have arrested three alleged criminals Arbab Jamali and his two sons Talib and Rafiq in the limits of Fatahpur Police Station near village Imam Bakhsh Jamali, and recovered two Kalashnikovs and a G-3 Riffle from their possession. He said the arrested criminals were wanted in different cases.

