Cop martyred, militant killed in Mardan

MARDAN: A cop, an alleged militant and a minor girl were killed and two policemen sustained injuries in a clash in the limits of Katlang Police Station on Saturday, police sources said.

The sources said Sub-Inspector Shah Hussain, in-charge police post Ghundo of Katlang Police Station, told the Counter-Terrorism Deportment (CTD) officials that he along with other cops were patrolling the area when the incident happened.

He added they stopped some suspected persons at Miangano Chowk during the patrolling, but they opened fire on the cops. As result of the firing, he said that Constable Israr was martyred on the spot while Constable Munir and Constable Mansoor were injured.

He said that a passerby child identified as Yusra, 9, daughter of one Nasrullah, a resident of Babuzai village was also injured in the firing.

He added the cops returned the fire, killing alleged militant Adam Khan, son of Umar Saeed, a resident of Shawa Banda in Katlang tehsil. He said the accomplice of the accused fled the scene.

The police recovered a pistol, two magazines and 10 rounds from the deceased Adam Khan.

The sources said the police shifted the injured constables and the girl to the Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) where she succumbed to her injuries.

The police registered the first information report under sections 302,324 and 353, 7ATA and 15 AA.

According to the sources, the law-enforcement agencies and police launched a search operation in the nearby areas, but no arrest could be made. The sources added that Adam Khan and his accomplices were wanted by the police and security forces in connection with various terror-related cases.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of the cop was offered at the Police Lines in Mardan.

District Police Officer Zahidullah Khan, Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif and others attended his Namaz-i-Janaza. Later, he was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Lundkhwar village in Mardan.