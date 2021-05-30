Coronavirus claims 11 more lives in Sindh

Another 11 patients of the coronavirus died in Sindh over the past 24 hours (May 28), increasing the death toll in the province to 5,014, at a fatality rate of 1.6 per cent,

This was stated by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He said 18,340 samples were tested in Sindh, and 1,342 people tested positive

for Covid-19, showing a 7.3 per cent detection rate.

So far 4,080,243 tests have been conducted against which 316,735 people have been diagnosed as positive. Of them, 90.2 per cent or 285,758 patients have recovered, including 783 who recuperated overnight.

As many as 25,963 patients were said to be under treatment in the province. Of them 24,931 were in home isolation, 1,010 at hospitals and 22 at isolation centres. The condition of 962 patients was stated to be critical, including 79 shifted onto ventilators.

According to the statement, of the 1,342 new cases, 781 were reported from Karachi -- 307 in District East, 173 in District South, 63 in District Korangi, 44 in District Malir, 26 in District West and 168 in District Central.

Hyderabad reported 72 new cases, Thatta 45, Sukkur 36, Ghotki 34, Kashmore-Kandhkot 32, Badin 27, Matiari 26, Dadu and Jamshoro 25 each, Mirpurkhas 21, Nawabshah 18, Larkana 16, Naushero Feroz, Sanghar and Shikarpur 15 each, Jacobabad 13, Qambar-Shahdadkot 12, Tando Muhammad Khan 10, Tando Allahyar and Umerkot nine each, and Khairpur eight cases.

The chief executive called upon the people to abide by the standard operating procedures issued by the government to check the spread of Covid-19.