The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting an art exhibition, which is titled ‘Illinx’ and features the works by Paul-Mehdi Rizvi, until June 3. According to the gallery, it is an exhibition of conceptual and site-specific works.

Rizvi said in his artist statement that this exhibition functions along a chance-planning-ambiguity axis, and takes communications and performative theory as its foundation. Illinx is defined as that which is ambiguous to the point of being vertiginous, he added.

“By using certain materials, I deploy a series of idiosyncratic ways of synthesising visual presentation and representation — in fact, this is more or less a monological utterance — a multiplicity of readings is stymied, this visuality frankly blocks wild interpretation.”

He said that ArtChowk as a gallery has a unique location: “I value it because it allows for a physical position that could be said to be a privileged, direct access to an intricate network of external and personal ideolegemes. The situation enables me to construct purely aesthetic formal and conceptual boundaries.”

ArtChowk began as an online platform showing emerging artists, particularly from South Asia. They have evolved into an arts organisation promoting visual art through curated projects and exhibitions, with emphasis on the East.

The ArtChowk Gallery is their physical space that houses the works from their catalogue and runs a comprehensive gallery programme of modern and contemporary art.

ArtChowk.com is a virtual gallery and art resource profiling represented artists. Their goal is to engage art lovers in the narratives emerging from the art practices that inform their programme and create a dialogue between the cultural perspectives of those practices.