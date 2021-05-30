close
Sun May 30, 2021
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2021

BSEK announces admit cards issuance for 2021 annual exams

Karachi

Our Correspondent
The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) on Saturday announced the issuance of admit cards to the candidates of General and Science groups for the Annual Examinations 2021.

According to BSEK Chairman Syed Sharaf Ali Shah, the board would first issue admit cards to the regular candidates while the private candidates would receive their admit cards later.

He said that the owners, administrators and headmasters of schools could get admit cards for the students from block B of the board office.

On May 31, the board would issue the admit cards to the schools located in New Karachi, North Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Gulberg while the headmasters of the schools located in Jamsheed Town and Gulshan-e-Iqbal would be able to collect admit cards on June 1.

The schools in Shah Faisal Colony, Malir, Ibn-e-Qasim, Landhi, Korangi Keamari, SITE, Orangi Town, Baldia Town, and other areas of Karachi would get admit cards on June 3 and onwards.

