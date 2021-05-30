Cattle farm owner gunned down during mugging bid

The owner of a cattle farm was shot dead in Bugti Goth on the night between Friday and Saturday.

Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where he was identified as 45-year-old Anur, son of Ghulam.

According Bin Qasim SHO Imran Fareedi, the man was shot once in his chest by robbers for putting up resistance during a mugging bid. The victim’s cousin, Sarfaraz Bugti, told the police that Anur was a retired employee of the Pakistan army and the incident took place when he was on his way to the cattle farm. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

Man injured

Separately, 55-year-old Bashir, son of Hanif, was shot and injured over offering resistance during a mugging bid in Landhi within the jurisdiction of Shah Latif police station. The injured

was taken to the JPMC for an autopsy.