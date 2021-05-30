CTD arrests three â€˜MQM-L activistsâ€™ for murders

Officials of Sindhâ€™s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested three activists of a political party who were believed to have been involved in murders and other crimes.

The spokesman for the CTD Sindh said that investigations regarding terrorism cases were under way, during which information was received about the escaping of some suspects believed to have been involved in murders in the province.

Responding on the information received, a raid was carried out with the coordination of a federal intelligence agency near the Landhi Railway Station, and three suspects were arrested after some resistance.

The spokesman said that the arrested suspects were identified as Naeem Ahmed, Imran Ahmed and Aleemuddin, all of whom were associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movementâ€™s (MQM) London faction, and weapons and hand grenades were also recovered from their possession.

During the initial interrogation, it was found that suspect Naeem Ahmed is a senior member of the MQMâ€™s Hyderabad division and also a joint incharge of its Sindh Organising Committee.

On the instructions of party leaders in foreign countries, the suspect had formed a six-member target killing team to target people belonging to their rival faction and they were also carrying out terrorism. The group also includes those who were trained by RAW.

Naeem Ahmed himself remained involved in terrorism, dacoities, arson, martyring of policemen, and bomb blasts in Karachi and Hyderabad. He was also jailed for some of his crimes.

Suspect Imran Ahmed is also a senior member of the MQMâ€™s Hyderabad division and was also a former sector incharge, zonal member and UC chairman.

He was involved in violence in Hyderabad, attacks on police stations and martyring of police officials, and was earlier arrested for some of his crimes and jailed.

Suspect Aleemuddin is a senior activist of the APMSO Karachi and was trained by RAW. He was involved in the martyring of policemen in Karachi and other crimes, and was also jailed. Several cases against him are also under trial in the anti-terrorism courts.

According to the spokesman, the arrested men had disclosed that they received instructions from their network in South Africa to target people belonging to their rival faction and to create an atmosphere of terror in Karachi, for which purpose they also took lethal weapons with them and transported them to Karachi.

The spokesman said that the weapons recovered from the suspects were a Kalashnikov, a 9mm pistol, a 30-bore pistol, hundreds of bullets and two hand grenades.