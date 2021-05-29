Multan Road accident claims seven lives

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BUREWALA: A university professor died and six others, including women and kids, sustained injuries in a collision between a bus and van on Multan Road on Friday. Reportedly, a van was heading towards Multan from Vehari when it hit a speeding bus near 88/WB Garha Morr, leaving agriculture university Burewala campus professor Ayab Farzund dead on
the spot and six others injured.