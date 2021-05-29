Two prisoners die at Mardan jail

MARDAN: Two prisoners died at Central Prison Mardan here late Thursday night, sources said.

The sources added that one Mohammad Hassan, son of Akbar Khan, a resident of Saro Shah, had been arrested on a murder charge.

Mohammad Hassan, the sources said, lost his life to Covid-19. He had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The sources added that another prisoner Zahoor, son of Anwar Shah, a resident of Mosam Korona was arrested on charges of possessing drugs.

Zahoor also died at the prison and his death was allegedly linked to his addiction to heroin, the sources said.