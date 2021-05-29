Khokhar brothers’ interim bail extended

LAHORE:An anti-corruption court on Friday extended interim bail to PML-N MNA Afzal Khokhar, MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar and Jameel Khokhar in a case related to the illegal occupation of land.

The court extended the interim bail of the accused by June 7. The Nawab Town police had registered a case against Khokhar brothers on the charges of land grabbing. remand extended: An accountability court on Friday extended the judicial remand of Usman Saeed, former vice-president of Foreign Exchange Department of National Bank of Pakistan, an accused arrested by the NAB on charges of embezzling billions of rupees.

The court extended the judicial remand of the accused till June 11. Previously, charges were framed against the accused. According to the NAB, the bureau was digging into the embezzlement worth billions of rupees allegedly being committed in Foreign Exchange Department of NBP, Lahore Branch. During the course of investigations, involvement of vice-president, Foreign Exchange Department, was unearthed in which different private mega business groups were also known to be involved in the business of evading the letter of credit (LC) amounts.

Moreover, NAB officials raided the branch and confiscated all the required records, wherein, the record showed involvement of 13 mega business groups and NBP officials to cause a loss to the tune of two to three billion rupees to the national kitty. Further probe is underway in the wake of suspected involvement of other bank officials and the companies.