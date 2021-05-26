British-Pakistani boxing coach named 'Hometown Hero'

BIRMINGHAM: British-Pakistani woman Haseeba Abdullah is England’s first hijab-wearing boxing coach and has now been named as a “Hometown Hero” for the Commonwealth Games taking place next year in Birmingham. Haseeba, who has been described as an incredible ambassador for women's sport, coaches at Windmill Boxing Gym in Smethwick. Speaking to Geo News, Haseeba said that she developed a passion for boxing at a very young age which was for her, at the time, just an after school activity. “A lot of families don’t really approve of women in sports but things are changing. There is now a broadening of minds in our community and people are realising that this is beneficial to women and not a negative thing.” But for Haseeba, whose parents are originally from Gujarat, Pakistan, it was different. She had the full support of her family. “My family is my biggest supporter. My parents are very, very supportive of me. My brothers, who I actually coach alongside, are an amazing team,” said Haseeba. There was a time when she really wanted to compete and progress in the sport but she was forced not to do so — the reason being her wearing the hijab. At that time, for women to wear a hijab wasn’t allowed by the boxing associations. Coming from a traditional Muslim, Pakistani family, she couldn’t wear the boxing kit either. ”That was the biggest barrier to getting involved in boxing for young women of Pakistani and other South Asian communities prior to the changes.” The rules about the boxing dress code were changed by the International Boxing Association, in 2019. “Now we can wear full sleeves and cover our legs and even wear the hijab, if necessary. That’s an amazing change for women,” said Haseeba.