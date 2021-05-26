VC Gomal University Dr Iftikhar sacked, two other VCs sent on forced leave

PESHAWAR: Another vice-chancellor of a public sector university was removed from the position and two more were sent on forced leave on the charges of opposing government decisions, violating the laid down procedures, committing irregularities and misusing official authority. The formal notifications to this effect were issued on Tuesday.

The vice-chancellor who was removed from the office was Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmad of Gomal University, while those sent on forced leave include Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi of Women University Swabi and Dr Mohammad Jamal Khattak of the University of Swat.

Dr Iftikhar Ahmad had already been sent on forced leave for opposing the provincial government’s decision to establish/upgrade Agriculture University, Dera Ismail Khan and writing a letter directly to the prime minister ignoring his immediate boss, the governor who is also the chancellor of public sector universities, in violation of the laid down procedure.

Meanwhile, the chancellor also sent two more vice-chancellors on forced leave for a period of 90 days each. Separate summaries to this effect had already been submitted to the chancellor. Two detailed separate notifications were issued to this effect. The notification about Women University Swabi’s Vice-Chancellor Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi stated that aninquiry had been conducted by the Governor’s Inspection Team into complaints regarding irregularities in appointments and misuse of authority by the vice-chancellor. The inquiry found Dr Shahana Kazmi guilty of making appointments, reshuffling of staff illegally and inducting around two dozen of her relatives and friends belonging to Sindh. She illegally recruited 21 staff out of 23 from other provinces on positions existing in the regular budget that should have been filled through a competitive process.

Moreover, the notification regarding sending Dr Jamal Khattak on forced leave stated: “An inquiry wasconducted into the affairs of the University of Swat by the Provincial Inspection Team which concluded that Prof Dr Mohammad Jamal Khattak was found negligent, lacking leadership qualities, involved in illegal appointments, inefficient by not filling vacant positions, poor administration by not smoothly running the project activities and guilty of irregular utilization of the budget and further recommended that necessary action may be initiatedagainst him under the relevant rules after completing formalities.”