CDWP clears three development projects of Rs6.5 billion

ISLAMABAD: The CDWP meeting, presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, cleared three development projects with a cumulative estimated cost of Rs6.5 bn and recommended three projects worth Rs 342 bn to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

Senior officials from the Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments attended through video conferences. Projects related to energy, higher education and nutrition were considered in the meeting.

A project of energy sector namely “20 MW Hydropower Project Hanzel, Gilgit” worth Rs 12,921.662 million was referred to ECNEC for further approval. Four projects of the Higher Education Commission presented in the meeting namely “Academic and Research Linkages with different countries/agencies under bilateral agreement” worth Rs405.720 million, second project titled “Infrastructure Development of COMSATS University Islamabad Permanent Campus, Abbottabad” worth Rs3,485.795 million, third project titled “Strengthening of Women University Swabi” worth Rs2,600 million was approved by CDWP. Another project of health was presented in the meeting namely “Establishment of University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technologies (UAEET) Sambrial Sialkot” worth Rs16,648.470 was referred to ECNEC for further approval.

The objective of the project is to establish a technology-based institute in partnership with the Austrian Fachhoeschulen/Universities in six-year time spam from 2021 to 2027. The campus would be fully residential for faculty, graduate and undergraduate students.

A project related to nutrition presented in the meeting namely “Tackling Malnutrition induced Stunting in Pakistan, July 2021-June 2026” worth Rs312,408.56 million was referred to ECNEC for further approval. The project will cover 67 districts of the country.

The project will deal with maternal malnutrition, promoting good nutrition practices exclusively breastfeeding for the first six months and continued breastfeeding up to two years of age, improve hygiene practices, including hand wash with soaps and water and optimal sanitation practices.