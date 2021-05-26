Mahmood Moulvi appointed as SAPM on Maritime Affairs

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Mahmood Moulvi as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Maritime Affairs, according to a notification.

As per the notification, “The Prime Minister, in terms of rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business, 1973 read with serial No.1A of Schedule V-A of the said Rules, has been pleased to appoint Mahmood Moulvi as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Maritime Affairs with immediate effect.”

In a tweet, Moulvi thanked PM Imran and Federal Minister Ali Zaidi for honouring him with the position of SAPM. Moulvi has earlier as advisor at the Ministry of Maritime Affairs. He has also served on various position, including senior vice president, of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Western Sindh region.

In the 2018 general polls, PTI fielded Moulvi against Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan’s convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi from NA-255 in Karachi’s District Central. Siddiqui won the seat by bagging 59,807 votes while Moulvi ranked second after securing over 50,000 votes.