1998 census figures: PM once again tries to lie to nation: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto accused the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government of using 1998 census figures to calculate GDP and said the premier has tried once again to lie to nation.

“This blatantly unacceptable fraud by Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government shows the level of dishonesty that defines the PTI and its tenure in power and the selected ‘prime minister’ is making all out efforts to hide behind this web of lies to free himself from the economic catastrophe he has overseen,” he said in a statement Monday.

Bilawal said the country’s ruined economy would need a lot more than ridiculous policies like promoting domestic poultry, and from selling off PM House cows and cars.

He said the prime minister had in his manifesto committed to revolutionising the economy of the country in just 90 days. “1011 days later that promise is worth less than the paper it was printed on and instead we see country’s economy in constant decline,” he added.

Bilawal said incompetent prime minister had failed to fulfill any of his campaign promises. “The import bill of agricultural imports has seen an increase of up to 53 percent, a damning indictment of the government’s economic policies,” he further added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan pretended to be honest and sold himself as a man who would never be bought. “That facade lies shattered as he has overseen the greatest economic collapse Pakistan has ever seen, as his cronies both in and out of Parliament loot and plunder the national exchequer,” he said.

PPP chairman warned that the country would continue to under perform as long as the mandate of the people was stolen, and incompetent governments like that of Imran Khan propped up to serve the vested interests of a select group of people. “The country can no longer afford to have the mandate of the people trampled upon, and the illegitimate prime minister must go home for this country to move forward”. Bilawal demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan tender an unconditional apology to the people of Pakistan for pushing them to the brink of disaster, and resign to spare the country further destruction.