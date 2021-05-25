Physiotherapists seek paid house jobs

PESHAWAR: The physiotherapists staged a protest on Monday, asking the government to provide paid house job opportunities to them.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, those graduating in Doctor of Physiotherapy (DPT) warned to launch a protest movement for the acceptance of their demands. They recalled that the government had promised them to provide them paid house jobs but it reneged on the pledge later.

The protesters said that physiotherapists were provided paid house jobs in other provinces after completing education but they were denied such opportunities in KP, which had created unrest and disappointment among them. They deplored that thousands of physiotherapists remained unemployed after completing their education.