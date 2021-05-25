close
Tue May 25, 2021
May 25, 2021

76 held in Mardan operations

Peshawar

May 25, 2021

MARDAN: As many as 76 persons including 6 proclaimed offenders and two abettors in various crimes were arrested in the district on Monday.A Mardan police spokesman said that on the directions of DPO Zahidullah Khan, the cops conducted operations in Saroshah, Takhtbhai, Lundkhqar, Garhikapura, Sheikh Maltoon Par Hoti and Saddar areas. The cops also recovered two Kalashnikovs, one shotgun, one rifle, 19 pistols, 3675grams of charas, as well as heroin and “ice” drug.

