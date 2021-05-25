Adviser asks people to get vaccinated against coronavirus

NOWSHERA: Adviser to Chief Minister on Excise and Taxation Khaliqur Rehman has said the coronavirus spread has slowed down in the country due to the 9-day lockdown but the viral infection threat still persisted.

“The people should get vaccinated against Covid-19 and strictly observe standard operating procedures to get themselves protected against the virus,” he said while talking to reporters during a visit to his constituency.

The adviser said he would try his best to cope with his new responsibilities entrusted to him by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and try hard to eliminate corrupt practices and introduce merit in the Excise and Taxation Department.

It may be mentioned here that the Khaliqur Rehman was serving as an adviser to the chief minister on food earlier but was assigned the Excise and Taxation adviser portfolio recently.Earlier, he met officials and the elders in different areas and discussed the ongoing and future development projects.

The adviser was informed that security cameras had been installed at the Pabbi Bazaar with funding from the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA). He was told that two security centres had been set up which would help curb crimes in the Pabbi tehsil of the Nowshera district. Khaliqur Rehman said that different projects had been planned to raise the income of the TMA and a commercial plaza had already been constructed for the purpose while the documentation had been completed to build two more plazas. He said that Pabbi had become a commercial town now and availability of relevant civic facilities had become the need of the hour, adding the task would be accomplished as a priority.The adviser said a number of uplift projects had been launched in the Nowshera district in various sectors and efforts were on to ensure supply of gas and electricity to every house there.