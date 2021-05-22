Six martyred, 14 injured in Chaman blast

Ag AFP

CHAMAN: At least six people were martyred and another 14 wounded by a bomb at a pro-Palestinian rally in Chaman, Balochistan on Friday, officials said.

“It was an improvised explosive device which went off as participants began to disperse,” said Tariq Mengal, a senior local administration official in Chaman, Balochistan province. A second official confirmed the incident and toll.

Geo News reported that the blast reportedly took place near Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Nazriyati senior vice president Maulana Abdul Qadir Loni’s vehicle. Loni was injured and later taken to a nearby hospital. He was discharged and sent home, said police.

Thousands of people rallied in support of the Palestinians across Pakistan on Friday, hours after a ceasefire was announced between Israel and Hamas, the group which governs the Gaza Strip. Friday’s blast comes just weeks after a suicide bombing in Quetta struck a luxury hotel.