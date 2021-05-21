Media varsity to be equipped with modern tech

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ch Fawad Hussain said the media university would be equipped with all modern technologies. "Media Uni will be a modern institution for animations, visuals, sounds and
everything related to modern media," he said while sharing a tweet of British Deputy HC in Karachi Mike Nithavrianakis.