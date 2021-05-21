close
Fri May 21, 2021
May 21, 2021

Media varsity to be equipped with modern tech

National

A
APP
May 21, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ch Fawad Hussain said the media university would be equipped with all modern technologies. "Media Uni will be a modern institution for animations, visuals, sounds and

everything related to modern media," he said while sharing a tweet of British Deputy HC in Karachi Mike Nithavrianakis.

