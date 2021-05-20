close
Thu May 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2021

Four held for defying Covid SOPs in Multan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2021

MULTAN: Joint teams of city district administration and police Wednesday arrested and booked four people on charges of defying coronavirus SOPs. Reportedly, authorities imposed Rs 16, 500 fine upon 27 citizens for not wearing face masks. Three business centres were also sealed over violating official time schedule of closing shops at 8 pm. Citizens were also fined to the tune of Rs 86,000 for violating coronavirus norms.

Latest News

More From Pakistan