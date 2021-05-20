Four held for defying Covid SOPs in Multan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: Joint teams of city district administration and police Wednesday arrested and booked four people on charges of defying coronavirus SOPs. Reportedly, authorities imposed Rs 16, 500 fine upon 27 citizens for not wearing face masks. Three business centres were also sealed over violating official time schedule of closing shops at 8 pm. Citizens were also fined to the tune of Rs 86,000 for violating coronavirus norms.