Couple found dead in Jauhar

The bodies of a couple were found inside an apartment near Perfume Chowk on Wednesday. Rescuers transported the bodies to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where they were identified as 30-year-old Jaffar Hussain, and his wife as Fozia Mehar.

The Sharea Faisal police said the couple were allegedly the facilitators of Waheed alias Fauji Jalbani and the prime suspect in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Additional SHO Rahim Shah's case. Police officials, while quoting the initial investigation, said Wahid alias Fauji Jalbani used to stay at the victimsâ€™ house.

After the assassination of Shah, Jaffar escaped from his residence while the police arrested Fozia. Later, the couple got bail from the court. The police said the woman was the ex-wife of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Londonâ€™s notorious target killer, Raees Mamma. The police found four empty shells of a 30bore pistol from the crime sceen, and said the couple was killed apparently by their own companions. According to the CCTV footage, two suspects can be seen entering the appartemnt at 8:22am, and leaving the apparment after a few minutes. The couple were teachers by profession.