close
Wed May 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2021

Opposition seeks Senate session on Israeli terror

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition Tuesday requisitioned the Senate session to discuss the Israeli terrorism against the Palestinian territories, including Gaza. Opposition Leader in the House Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani contacted all the opposition parliamentary parties in the house and then submitted the requisition to the chairman for convening a session on the Palestine issue.

Latest News

More From Pakistan