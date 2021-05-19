Opposition seeks Senate session on Israeli terror

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition Tuesday requisitioned the Senate session to discuss the Israeli terrorism against the Palestinian territories, including Gaza. Opposition Leader in the House Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani contacted all the opposition parliamentary parties in the house and then submitted the requisition to the chairman for convening a session on the Palestine issue.