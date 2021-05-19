EPD, EPA staff on strike after clash between minister, secy

LAHORE: The entire staff of the Environmental Protection Department (EPD) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) went on strike after a clash took place between the provincial secretary, Environmental Protection Department, and the provincial minister for Environment here on Tuesday.

EPD sources revealed that the incident took place in the EPD head office when EPD Secretary Zahid Hussain came to his office and found EPD Minister Muhammad Rizwan known as Baoo Rizwan sitting in his office on his chair.

The sources said the minister ordered the secretary to sit before him as he wanted to inquire him over some issue on which the secretary denied and told the minister that this was his office and he (the minister) has no right to sit on his chair. He also told the minister to go to his own office which is in the same building and call him there for any questioning.

The sources said the minister allegedly became harsh with the secretary and told him that he has to work on his directions. The sources claimed that both allegedly exchanged harsh words.