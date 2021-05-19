Lahore Parking Company officials warned over low revenue

LAHORE: Following the decline in revenue, Lahore Parking Company (LPC) has been warned to increase its revenue by five times, otherwise, the government will start considering the options of outsourcing the company.

The final warning to the company’s employees and officers was issued to increase the revenue during a meeting chaired by the Lahore deputy commissioner, who is the chairman of the company. The meeting was attended by the Lahore CTO, RTA secretary, Local Government additional secretary and other senior officials.

DC Mudassar Riaz said that the company had been given a target to increase its revenue by five times in the next four months and if the target was not achieved, the option of outsourcing the company will be considered.

The company should work on issuing QR code tickets, he said, adding there was irregularities in the manual issuance of tickets. It has also been decided to immediately hand over all the illegal and government parking points in the City to the LPC.

The DC directed the assistant commissioners and police to launched a crackdown on illegal parking stands and hand them over to the company.