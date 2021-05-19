‘Wheat yield rises to 28.7m metric tons in Punjab’

LAHORE: Senior & Punjab Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the record production of wheat in the history of the country has reached 28.75 million metric tons as per the data till date.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Senior & Punjab Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that the agrarian reforms led by Prime Minister Imran Khan have had a positive impact and according to a comparative review of the last 10 years, the wheat crop and production has increased significantly in 2021 which is a good omen for the country. The wheat production has increased by 5 million metric tons this year as compared to previous ones, he said.