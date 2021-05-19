close
May 19, 2021
Baba Farid’s shrine closed till 30th

PAKPATTAN: The authorities Tuesday extended the date of closure of the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) till May 30 due to coronavirus threat. The authorities also ordered closure of other shrines in the district. At the main mosque the devotees can say prayers with abiding by coronavirus SOPs.

