close
Wed May 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2021

Power supply suspended as fire erupts in Nowshera grid-station

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2021

NOWSHERA: Electricity supply remained suspended to several areas of the district after huge fire broke out in the high transmission line of Amagarh Industrial Estate grid-station on Tuesday. Eyewitnesses said that fire erupted in the high transmission line in the grid-station of Amangarh Industrial Estate, which subsequently fell down. They said that the fire

Continued on page 9

Latest News

More From Pakistan