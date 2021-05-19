Rallies staged in Peshawar to condemn Israeli brutalities

PESHAWAR: Separate rallies were staged in the provincial capital on Tuesday to condemn the Israeli brutalities against Palestinians.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) staged a protest rally outside the Peshawar Press Club. Led by the party provincial president Amir Muqam, the rally participants, including provincial spokesman and Member Provincial Assembly Ikhtiar Wali and other parliamentarians marched from Deen’s Plaza to Peshawar Press Club to express solidarity with the Palestinians brothers and sisters.

They chanted slogans against Israeli aggression and urged Muslim Ummah to take a united stance on the Palestine issue. Holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of Palestinians and Al-Quds and condemning Israeli aggression, they expressed their full support to the Palestinians brethren and resolved to stand by them.

Addressing the rally near Peshawar Press Club Amir Muqam said Israeli violence against Palestinians was not tolerable at any cost and the world nations should not shut their eyes over the cruelties unleashed by Israel in the occupied territory.

Criticising the government, he said it was astonishing that Prime Minister Imran Khan remained absent from the National Assembly when the House was passing resolutions against Israel or discussing the issue of Namoos-e-Resalat. “Does Imran do what he says or he is being controlled from somewhere abroad,” he posed a question.

Meanwhile, the traders’ alliance, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, also took out a rally, urging the OIC and Islamic countries to adopt a unanimous stand against the ongoing brutalities by Israeli forces. Led by the traders’ representatives, the protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Israel, America and India.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders condemned the silence of the world bodies and so-called champions of human rights over the killing of innocent people in Palestine for the last 10 days.

They urged the OIC to take a clear stand against Israel instead of issuing mere condemnation statements. They also blasted US and India for the killing of Muslim, saying America was patronising Israel.