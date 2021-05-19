Over 300 Covid-19 cases in twin cities after May 9

Rawalpindi: Over 300 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in a day after May 9 as there had been a weeklong lockdown in the region and a significant proportion of population had left the twin cities to spend Eidul Fitr in their native towns.

Almost all public and private sector offices resumed working on Monday after week long holidays and majority of people started returning to the region from their native towns on Sunday.

Many experts believe that there has been a depression in number of COVID-19 cases from the twin cities in the last one week mainly because of Eid holidays.

In the last 24 hours, COVID-19 has claimed another three lives from ICT and Rawalpindi district taking death toll from the region to 1,670 while 330 new patients have been tested positive from the region taking tally to 102,857.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that another two patients died of COVID-19 from the federal capital in the last 24 hours taking death toll from ICT to 733 while one patient died of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours that has taken death toll from the district to 937.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 150 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT taking the total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the federal capital to 79,371 of which 70,344 patients have recovered. The number of active cases from the federal capital has reached 8,294 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, another 180 patients have been tested positive for the illness from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours that has taken tally to 23,486 of which 21,708 patients have so far recovered.

On Tuesday, the number of active cases from the district jumped to 841 of which 57 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 784 were in home isolation.