Ministry monitoring situation at Shisper Glacier

Islamabad: The government is closing monitoring the situation in Shisper Glacier where rise in temperature can again cause glacial lake outburst and pose danger to lives of thousands of people living in the nearby areas.

According to the details, the climate change ministry has approached the local authorities and directed them to keep vigil over the situation and provide real-time data to all the relevant government departments.

An official said “We are currently monitoring the data of at least 150 areas that are vulnerable to the climate change and may face flood-like situation due to rising temperature.” The data showed that the surge in Shisper Glacier is unpredictable and sporadic, making it all the more risky for the local people.

Based on data gathered during the first Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in 2019, the ice-dammed lake is expected to continuously release excessive water. It is necessary to closely monitor the lake and obtain updated data to study trends due to increase in temperature. Satellite data and digital aerial devices can be utilized to monitor and observe the extent of the lake and its changes.

The lake is prone to blockage and can potentially burst again, probably several times during this year. The window of ‘greater risk’ has started in April and the situation will continue till September. It is, therefore, imperative to monitor the lake regularly until the surged ice melts completely.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that the government is taking all-out measures to mitigate adverse impacts of climate change-caused disasters on mountain communities in Pakistan.

“Lives and livelihoods of mountain communities in Pakistan are grappled with growing risk of GLOF due to rapidly melting glaciers. We are closely monitoring the situation and will take every step to protect local communities from any untoward incident,” he said.