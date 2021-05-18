116 more test corona positive in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: As many as 116 people tested corona positive with 18 per cent ratio during the last twenty four hours in the district. The number of active cases had increased to 673 in the district. It was informed that 71 corona patients were admitted to the Nawab Sir Sadiq Hospital Bahawalpur dedicated for the Bahawalpur Division corona patients and 22 patients were on ventilators due to their critical condition.