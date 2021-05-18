6 succumb to COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Six more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Monday. According to a spokesperson for the health department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 994 in the district and 98 people had tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

He said coronavirus tests of 864 people were conducted in public and private sector hospitals during the same period. He said so far 17,843 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 1,604. He said 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ hospital and 150 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 181 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, while 80 at DHQ hospital and 51 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad.

Moreover, 824 patients are in home isolation. 1,326,937 children to be administered anti-polio drops: DC: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Monday said next anti-polio drive would be launched on June 7th.

Chairing a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee, the DC said during the anti-polio drive some 1,326,937 children up to the age of five years would be administered anti-polio drops. The DC said the drive would continue up to June 11 in the district and 3,549 teams would perform duty during the drive. He said all necessary arrangements had been finalised in this regard. ADCG Khurram Pervaiz, CEO DHA Dr.Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr. Bilal Ahmad and other officers of various departments also attended the meeting. The DC directed the authorities concerned to make all necessary arrangements keeping in view the guidelines of coronavirus SOPs.

The DHO briefed the meeting on arrangements of anti-polio campaign. No reduction witnessed in chicken meat pricesPrices of chicken meat have not come down even after Eid-ul-Fitr.

The official price of chicken meat was fixed at Rs 420 per kg on Monday but butchers continued to sell the chicken meat for Rs 450 per kg in different areas of the city. According to city Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ayub Bukhari, nine butchers have been booked for selling chicken meat at exorbitant rates.

Swimming pool sealed over COVID-19 norms breach: A swimming pool was sealed over violation of coronavirus SOPs on Narwala Road near Jawad Club on Monday. According to city Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ayub Bukhari, many people were taking bath in Cool Grand Swimming Pool violating coronavirus SOPs. He said the swimming pool was sealed and a case had been registered against its owner.

28 more shopping malls sealed over COVID-19 SOPs breach: Authorities Monday sealed 28 more shopping malls and a restaurant for violating lockdown/coronavirus SOPs in the district. The authorities also arrested nine people and imposed Rs 46,000 fine on them for not wearing face masks on Sunday. According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali, 1,605 shopping malls, 344 restaurants, 113 private schools, 45 marriage halls, seven private offices, a bus stand and four grocery shops were sealed and 123 vans were impounded.

He said 945 people were arrested for not wearing face masks at public places since March 15, 2021. He directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to ensure implementation of coronavirus in letter and spirit.