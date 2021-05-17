Families seek probe, security after Kabul school attack

KABUL: Families of the victims of deadly blasts on May 8 near the Sayed al-Shuhada school in the west of Kabul that killed over 80 people—all students—said the incident requires an extensive probe by the United Nations and called for a proper security plan for students in that part of the city. Students have been attacked in that area at least three times recently. The families appeared at a press conference in Kabul on Sunday where they called for proper attention to be paid to those affected by the incident.

The families put the casualties at 90 killed and over 240 wounded, all students. “We call on the international community, the UN, human rights defender organizations to probe the cruel attack and find the perpetrators through a probe team so that the Hazara community, especially girls, are not deprived of their right to live and be educated,” said Masooma, a member of an affected family.

Other members of the victims’ families said the government should address the plight of those wounded in the attack. “We don’t have any demand from the government except to ensure our security,” said Rajab Ali, father of a victim. “The government has made many promises, but it has not practiced them,” said Mina Nazari, sister of a victim.