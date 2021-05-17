Spinwam elders demand gas, oil royalty

BANNU: The elders of Spinwam subdivision on Sunday threatened to launch a protest movement if the government did not provide them the royalty of gas and oil reserves discovered in the area and jobs to the local youths.

Talking to reporters, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief organiser and Spinwam Grand Jirga chairman Malik Liaqat Ali Khan Wazir, PML-N (Youth Wing) president Zahid Khan Mandan, Dr Aslam Khan and others welcomed the statement of deputy commissioner with regard to the royalty of gas and oil.

However, they said that Bannu division commissioner and DC should give them guarantee about the gas and oil royalty to the local people in accordance with the constitution. The elders said that government should provide jobs to the local youths besides signing an agreement with the people of the areas where the gas and oil reserved discovered. They threatened to launch a protest movement if the government did not provide them royalty and jobs to the youths.