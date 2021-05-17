District admin bans bathing in City canal

LAHORE:District administration established special teams to stop citizens especially youngsters from taking bath in the City canal.

On Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik visited Canal Road’s different points and directed the police and administration’s field formations to take action against canal bathers because of violation of corona SOPs.

When Deputy Commissioner Lahore reached the bank of the canal at various points, canal bathers started to run. ]DC Lahore directed establishment of patrolling teams to prevent bathing in the canal.

He said that those bathing in the canal would become the carriers of corona. He asked the people to avoid bathing in canal to avoid India-like situation. He said that there would be no compromise on corona SOPs. “Where there is violation, cases will be registered,” Deputy Commissioner Lahore said.