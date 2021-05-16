Two murdered in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Two people were murdered in two separate incidents during the last 24 hours.

In the vicinity of Bahawalpur Sadr police, Muhammad Aqeel, 19, of Jhok Jhanwar was allegedly shot dead by Jamil and his accomplices over an old enmity over a land possession dispute.

In the second incident, a youth of Basti Nani Wali was allegedly clubbed to death by accused Saghir Shah on a row of quarrel of children.

TWO DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENT: Two people died in a road accident the other day. Muhammad Tahir and Fayyaz Ahmad of Ahmadpur East died and two others sustained injuries when their car hot a roadside tree near Chowk Zahir Pir. They were coming to their native town from Karachi to celebrate Eid.

BODY RECOVERED: A body of 11-year-old boy was recovered from fields. Some unidentified killers molested Saleem of Chak 259 and shot him dead. He was absent from home from Thursday.

21 BUTCHERS HELD FOR OVERCHARGING: Authorities have arrested 21 butchers for overcharging on Eid day in Tehsil HaroonaAbad. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Muhammad Tayyab imposed Rs 101,000 fine on butchers and sent them to lockup for four days.

50,000 WHEAT BAGS RECOVERED: Authorities Saturday recovered 50,000 wheat bags that were stored illegally in Maroot in Tehsil Fort Abbas. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Fort Abbas Ahmad Saleem Chishti recovered the wheat bags and handed over to Food Department.