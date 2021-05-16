Cop among four killed in DI Khan road accidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four persons, including a police constable, were killed and four others sustained injuries in two different road accidents in the district.

According to details, two motorcycles collided at Bagiqamar area near Rahmanikhel on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor road in the limits of Kari Khaisur Police Station.

As a result, Muhammad Shoaib Marwat, 22, a police constable Sheikh Yousaf and Niamatullah were killed while one Abdul Bari and another person, whose name could not be ascertained, sustained injuries.

Muhammad Shoaib Marwat, Sheikh Yousaf and Abdul Bari were stated to be cousins. Another accident occurred between a speeding car and a motorcycle at Fateh Morr in the limits of Gomal University Police Station.

One Rahmatullah Kundi was killed and his brother Saifur Rahman and nephew Ikramullah sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan.

The police have registered cases and started an investigation.