Eid Mubarik!

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ishrat Hyatt
EiF e d ib tr r M a is t uio b on n a,e ritk o hf o tg o ur ge a ha llitto h w u airp llp rb e in e ae d le se s srs s a!s no d Eitc d h e u ilslyear because of the pandemic and its restrictions. In these days of social distancing remember, when your arms can’t
reach people close to your heart to give
them a hug, you can always show them
you love them with prayers and good
wishes.
The best thing about Eidul Fitr is that
people are motivated to do a good deed
and are generous about helping those
who are less fortunate than themselves.
Besides the injunction that a percentage
of yearly earnings be given for charity
(zakat) many people go a step further and
donate to orphanages, NGO’s which run
on public donations and other organizations which help the needy and disabled.
Whether they do it out of the goodness of
their hearts or because they believe all
sins will be forgiven, doesn’t matter. At
least someone who needs help is benefiting.
As you go about your celebrations
spare a thought for those who cannot because of illness; a death in the family or
other unfortunate incidents that call for
sobriety and prayer. Remember to include
elderly family members as they too need
love and consideration – their thoughts
and feelings do not fade away just because they are getting on in years. Above
all remember, life is short so live it fully
and enjoy it while you may. Tomorrow is
another day and who knows what it will
bring, so here’s wishing your Eid is full of
warmth and goodwill. May this day bring
peace, happiness and prosperity to all.