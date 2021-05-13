Eid Mubarik!

Ishrat Hyatt

reach people close to your heart to give

them a hug, you can always show them

you love them with prayers and good

wishes.

The best thing about Eidul Fitr is that

people are motivated to do a good deed

and are generous about helping those

who are less fortunate than themselves.

Besides the injunction that a percentage

of yearly earnings be given for charity

(zakat) many people go a step further and

donate to orphanages, NGO’s which run

on public donations and other organizations which help the needy and disabled.

Whether they do it out of the goodness of

their hearts or because they believe all

sins will be forgiven, doesn’t matter. At

least someone who needs help is benefiting.

As you go about your celebrations

spare a thought for those who cannot because of illness; a death in the family or

other unfortunate incidents that call for

sobriety and prayer. Remember to include

elderly family members as they too need

love and consideration – their thoughts

and feelings do not fade away just because they are getting on in years. Above

all remember, life is short so live it fully

and enjoy it while you may. Tomorrow is

another day and who knows what it will

bring, so here’s wishing your Eid is full of

warmth and goodwill. May this day bring

peace, happiness and prosperity to all.