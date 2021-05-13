Six teens to face minicab driver’s murder trial in autumn

LONDON: Six teenagers are due to face trial in the autumn for the murder of a minicab driver who was fatally stabbed in his car.

Gabriel Bringye, 37, was found collapsed inside a vehicle on Jarrow Road, Tottenham, north-east London, at around 7.20pm on February 17. Bringye, who was from the local area, was pronounced dead at the scene 40 minutes later.

On Wednesday, a number of youths, aged between 15 and 18, appeared at the Old Bailey for a hearing in the case. All six defendants, including David Adeyanju, 18, from Golders Green, north London, are charged with the murder of Bringye and conspiring together to rob taxi drivers of their vehicles on February 17.

Two 16-year-olds are also charged with robbing a teenage girl of an iPhone on the same date. A 15-year-old youth is accused of receiving stolen goods in relation to the iPhone.

During the hearing, Judge Anthony Leonard QC set a trial of up to 10 weeks for November 29 at the Old Bailey. None of the defendants were asked to enter pleas to the charges.

The defendants, one aged 15, three aged 16, one aged 17 and one aged 18, have been remanded into custody.